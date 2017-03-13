Rock Hill T-Mobile cell store robbed at gunpoint; police seek masked suspect

Police in Rock Hill are seeking a masked suspect who robbed the T-Mobile cellular store Friday night at gunpoint.
In the incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cherry Road store, the suspect was wearing a gray mask and green sweater when he pointed a gun in the face of an employee and demanded the money from the cash registers.
The suspect fled out the back door of the store after getting the money from three tills, a Rock Hill police report says.
No one was hurt.
Police reviewed video surveillance and saw the suspect waving his gun, the report states, but police have not yet released the video.
Further details, including a complete description of the suspect, were not available Monday.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments