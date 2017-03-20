Card skimmer discovered on Rock Hill ATM, police say

A card skimmer was discovered on a Rock Hill ATM, prompting police to warn people to watch their bank accounts, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.
Police discovered the device Sunday at an ArrowPointe Credit Union ATM on Celanese Road, near the Home Depot shopping center, the station reports.
It was not known how many users may be impacted by the device, according to a report.
Officers are reviewing surveillance video to determine who may have put the device on the ATM, the station reports.
Thieves install the skimmers to steal customer account information and their personal identification number.
The skimmsers look like the credit card swiping device on the ATM.
Users should grab or shake the swipers to see if it’s loose, WSOC-TV reports. Users should also cover the keypad with their hands while typing in their PIN.
