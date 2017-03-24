She was charged with making meth. Then her child tested positive.

A York County woman charged with making and distributing methamphetamine last month was arrested again this week after her child who lived in the home tested positive for exposure to meth, police and court records show.
York County drug agents arrested Jennifer Raye Bradway, 40, in late February on three felony drug charges, said Leland Harrelson, an investigator for the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Bradway’s child, a pre-teen, was taken into custody of the S.C. Department of Social Services then tested for exposure to meth. The test came back positive, Harrelson said.
Police charged Bradway on Thursday with unlawful neglect of a child and illegal exposure of a child to meth, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
