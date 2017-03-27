Dog poop crime strikes again in Rock Hill; burglary reported, surprise left in bedroom

Crime in Rock Hill appears to be going to the dogs - dog poop, anyway.
After The Herald reported exclusively that a woman told police Thursday that a threatening note was left on her doorknob inside a bag filled with animal feces, a man reported to officers Saturday that his house was broken into, according to a report.
But nothing was found stolen, the report said. Instead, the criminal left dog or cat poop in a child’s bedroom, the report says.
Police documented the poop and started a criminal investigation for burglary.
Police have not said the incidents are related.
The first incident was in the Ridge Pointe neighborhood, on Rock Hill’s western edge. The second incident was on Sebring Drive, on the eastern edge of the city.
No arrests have yet been made in either case.
