York County man accused of placing tiny camera on window to spy on girl

A York County man was arrested Wednesday after police and a resident found he had installed a tiny pen camera on the window of a nearby home to take pictures of a girl, police reports show.
Cody Michael Taylor, 27, was charged with peeping voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism, police reports and jail records show. He remain in the York County jail under a $2,500 bond.
A nearby resident, in the Bethesda community southeast of Rock Hill, called police around noon Wednesday to report a trespasser, the incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office shows.
The nearby resident came home from work and saw Taylor jumping a fence out of his yard, the report states.
The resident noticed what he believed initially was a pen taped to a window, but found it to be a tiny surveillance camera with a card in it to store pictures, deputies said.
Officers questioned Taylor, who confessed, saying what he did was “stupid,” and “he was trying to be in love with someone who he could not be in love with,” the report states.
Taylor told deputies he had put the camera up 10 minutes earlier and knew that it was wrong, but had been caught by the resident when he went back to take the camera down, the report states.
Police arrested Taylor and placed him on trespass notice for the property.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
