2 charged with trafficking ecstasy in Rock Hill; 163 doses, cash seized, police say

Two people have been charged with trafficking ecstasy, according to a Rock Hill police report.
At about 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car parked illegally in the road in the 100 block of Gladstone Court in Rock Hill, the report states.
Shawntavia Ervin, 26, and Elontrae Glenn, 22, were in the car, the report states.
Officers smelled marijuana from the car, the report states. An officer spoke with Ervin, who became disorderly when asked to exit the car, the report states.
Glenn also became disorderly when officers spoke with him, the report states. Officers told Glenn the car would be searched based on the smell of marijuana, the report says.
Glenn refused to move away from the car, the report says. Officers detained Glenn while they searched the vehicle, the report states.
Officers found a marijuana blunt, 1.42 grams of cocaine and about 163 dose units of ecstasy in the car, the report states. Officers also seized about $160 in cash from the car, the report says.
Glenn denied possession of the narcotics, the report states.
Both Glenn and Ervin were taken to the Rock Hill City Jail and charged with trafficking ecstasy and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, the report states. Glenn was also issued citations for possession of marijuana and improper parking, the report says.
