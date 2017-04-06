2 charged with trafficking ecstasy in Rock Hill; 163 doses, cash seized, police say

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera Pause

1:47 File video: Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

0:59 Driver accused in 2016 Chester triple fatal faces in court the families of those who died

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court