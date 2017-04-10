Rock Hill man charged with attempted murder after assault, dog attack

A 30-year-old Rock Hill man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted and told his dogs to attack two people, a York County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Joshua Jaehi Goodman also faces charges of resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids, records show. Goodman’s bond was denied Monday and he remains jailed in the York County Detention Center.
At about 4:11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an assault near Bonnybrook Circle, the report states. They were told that a man was assaulting two people, and that dogs were also attacking the people, the report says. A deputy went to the residence and found three people lying in the front yard, the report states.
There were two pit bulls on the scene, but the dogs did not appear to be aggressive, the report states. The people needed immediate medical attention for injuries, the report states. One person appeared to be unconscious when the deputy arrived, the report says.
Emergency Medical Services attended to the injured, the report states.
A 911 caller told police Goodman had walked to the house next door and started assaulting a person in the front yard, the report states. The caller also told police Goodman told his two dogs to attack, the report says.
Goodman resisted arrest while deputies tried to detain him, the report states.
After detaining Goodman, deputies swept his home, the report says. Deputies found several broken items, including a refrigerator that was flipped over, televisions thrown to the ground, pictures off the walls and broken pieces of furniture, the report states.
Deputies also found about 32 grams of marijuana in the home, the report says.
While deputies held Goodman, he began to fight and attempted to pull out of his handcuffs, the report states. Goodman spit on a deputy multiple times and tried to slip the cuffs under his legs to get out of them, at which point deputies pepper sprayed him, the report says.
Goodman told police he would kill the deputy “if he had a chance to do so and that he also had a gun inside of his residence that he would use to do so,” the report states.
The report says Goodman appeared to be under the influence of a drug.
Goodman and the other injured people were transported by EMS to a hospital, the report says.
Animal control officials caught one of the dogs and said they would come back with a trap for the second dog, the report states.
The incident remains under investigation. No other information was available on the report.
