Winthrop police arrest 2 Rock Hill teens in March campus pizza delivery armed robbery

A pair of Rock Hill teens remain jailed after being arrested by Winthrop University police in the March 30 campus armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
The two were arrested at the Rock Hill police department after allegedly going to the police to retrieve bicycles that were found, police said. One of the men briefly escaped custody before being caught, police said.
Police charged Deh-Yami Wray, 17, and Zamarri Carter, 17, with multiple charges from the 11:30 p.m. incident in which the driver was beaten and robbed at gunpoint outside Courtyard Apartments, said Frank Zebedis, Winthrop chief of police.
The Domino’s pizza driver had parked near a garbage bin to deliver a pizza when he was assaulted and robbed by two suspects, who were hiding behind the bin, police said. The driver needed medical attention. The thieves stole $37 and an iPhone.
The pair’s identities had been determined by Winthrop investigators Det. Wes Wiles and Sgt. Charles Yearta. Police had warrants for their arrest until Saturday, when both men went to the Rock Hill Police Department for their bicycles, and officers learned they had warrants for arrest, Zebedis said.
At the police department sally port outside the building, where people in police custody are transferred, Wray was able to flee briefly from custody into a nearby neighborhood, Zebedis said, but he was captured without anyone being injured.
Wray, who turned 17 on April 6, faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy, breaking into fuel tanks, assault and battery and escape, jail records show. Wray is being held on $300,000 bond.
Carter faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy, breaking into fuel tanks and assault and battery, and he also faces several weapons charges, records show. Carter is charged with carrying a weapon on school property and four other weapons charges. Bond was denied for Carter, jail records show.
