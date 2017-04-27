Lancaster High student, 17, killed in shooting outside community center

Police in Lancaster are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old Lancaster High School basketball player outside a community center Wednesday night.
The teen was found dead outside the Hope on The Hill Community center located at the Barr Street School campus on West Meeting Street after. Officers responded to reports of a shooting after a basketball game just after 9 p.m., Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said.
The name of the teen has not been released.
David Knight, spokesman for Lancaster County schools, confirmed that teen who died is a student at Lancaster High School and played on the school’s basketball team.
The basketball event and game, however, was not a school function and was part of a recreational league, Knight said.
Lancaster police, Lancaster County deputies, and State Law Enforcement Division agents are working on the case, but no arrests have been made.
