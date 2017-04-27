Angry parents, lost innocence and an admitted child sex offender in a York Co. court

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:24 Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond Pause 1:53 Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died 2:19 Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 1:28 Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond 0:46 Suspect charged with gun violations in Rock Hill fatal shooting appears in court 1:54 Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial 2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Steven Gentry, a former Fort Mill day care worker accused of touching three children inappropriately while working last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Gentry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery. Parents of the child victims, two ages 8 and one age 6, told Gentry in court that their children have been forever changed by the crimes. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Steven Gentry, a former Fort Mill day care worker accused of touching three children inappropriately while working last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Gentry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery. Parents of the child victims, two ages 8 and one age 6, told Gentry in court that their children have been forever changed by the crimes. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com