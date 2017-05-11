Mom charged after briefly leaving child, 2, at Rock Hill grocery store, police say

A 26-year-old woman is accused of abandoning her child at a Rock Hill grocery store, after she left him alone for about 20 minutes, according to a police report.
Laquanna Johnson is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
The child is two years old, said Rock Hill officer Paul Myers.
On May 2, police responded to the Food Lion store off East Main Street in Rock Hill in reference to an abandoned child, the report states.
Surveillance video showed a woman leaving a child alone at the store at 6:18 p.m. on May 2, the report says.
The woman returned to the store at 6:39 p.m. the same day, the report states.
An employee had found the child trying to leave the store by himself, the report states.
The child told the employee that his mom left him at the store, the report says.
When the mother returned and left again with the child, the employee told police she was able to get the woman’s license plate number, the report states.
The number was used to identify Johnson, who has since been arrested, according to the report.
