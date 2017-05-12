Police nab one, seek 3 in York County car break-in spree in areas where officers live

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 0:28 Salsaritas location expected to open in Rock Hill this summer 1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life 2:10 Fired for raising nuclear safety concerns 1:11 Learn more about new Indian Land football coach Horatio Blades 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Three subdivisions between York and Rock Hill were hit by car break-ins Friday morning. Some sheriff's deputies lived in the subdivisions and were able to catch one suspect, but they are still searching for three more. Most if not all cars broken into were unlocked. Police urge residents to lock their cars. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com