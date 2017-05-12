Police nab one, seek 3 in York County car break-in spree in areas where officers live

Police in York County have one person in custody and are seeking three more after a spree of car break-ins Friday morning between Rock Hill and York.
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies who live in the areas or nearby were able to quickly start an investigation, police said.
Deputies, who already have received about 20 reported incidents, say that each of the vehicles entered so far was left unlocked. They urge residents to always lock their vehicles.
The incidents took place in the Mallard Creek, Cool Creek and Westerwood neighborhoods off S.C. 274 north of S.C. 161, said sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris.
Police were alerted just after 3 a.m. Friday, including with calls to officers who live in the affected neighborhoods.
“That was their first mistake,” Faris said about the crimes near where deputies live.
Four suspects were seen and officers were able to arrest one of them, Faris said.
William Dale Brock, 20, of Rock Hill, is in custody of the York County jail awaiting charges, Faris said.
Another male suspect and two females ran away and are being sought by deputies, he said.
The neighborhoods are all near each other with easy access to S.C. 274.
Faris said that break-in suspects often will go from car to car and see if doors are open. An open door is an opportunity for a thief, Faris said.
“We urge everyone, no matter where they live, to always lock their vehicles, and take all valuables and electronics and other items inside their home,” Faris said.
Patrol officers, detectives and K-9 units responded and swept the area. As of mid-day Friday, they were still looking for the three uncaught suspects.
Faris urged anyone who sees anything suspicious nearby to call police at 911, 803-628-3059 or York County Crimestoppers at 877-409-4321.
Check back for updates on this story.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments