Police seize over 100 pounds of pot in York County, 2 Charlotte men arrested

A drug bust Friday night during busy rush hour traffic on Interstate 77 handled by York County and federal drug agents netted more than 100 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of two Charlotte men, police and jail records show.
Miguel Angel Nieto, 27, and Francisco Antonio Rivas-Ortiz, 25, are each being held without bond in the York County jail on charges of trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana.
Felony trafficking over 100 pounds carries a mandatory 25 years in prison, if convicted.
Officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, stopped two cars leaving Interstate 77 at Exit 82 late Friday afternoon, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County drug unit.
A drug dog hit on the cars, and the marijuana was found and seized, Brown said.
The street value of the marijuana is at least $100,000.
Police also seized three cellphones.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
