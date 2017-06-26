‘I heard gunshots’: One critically hurt in second Rock Hill shooting in 4 hours

More Videos

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Pause
Rock Hill 'institution' Woody’s Music offering more lessons, inventory at new site 1:32

Rock Hill 'institution' Woody’s Music offering more lessons, inventory at new site

As couple's faith is tested, they continue monthlong Rock Hill search for lost dog Buttons 1:29

As couple's faith is tested, they continue monthlong Rock Hill search for lost dog Buttons

Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on players meeting with team owner Jerry Richardson 1:39

Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on players meeting with team owner Jerry Richardson

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 2:42

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick

Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo) 0:19

Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo)

Ridge View coach Perry Parks previews big matchup with South Pointe 1:23

Ridge View coach Perry Parks previews big matchup with South Pointe

Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint 1:10

Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint

Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store 1:19

Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store

  • Man, 20, critical after Walnut Street shooting in Rock Hill

    A man, 20, is in critical condition after being shot near Walnut and Stonewall Streets in Rock Hill Sunday night. It was the second shooting in the city in four hours.

A man, 20, is in critical condition after being shot near Walnut and Stonewall Streets in Rock Hill Sunday night. It was the second shooting in the city in four hours. adys@heraldonline.com
A man, 20, is in critical condition after being shot near Walnut and Stonewall Streets in Rock Hill Sunday night. It was the second shooting in the city in four hours. adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

‘I heard gunshots’: One critically hurt in second Rock Hill shooting in 4 hours

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

June 26, 2017 10:10 AM

ROCK HILL

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at a Charlotte hospital after being shot in an incident on Walnut Street Sunday night in Rock Hill, police say.

It was the second shooting incident in just a few hours in the city, police said.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 559 Walnut St., which is east of Saluda Street and southeast of downtown. The home sits at the intersection of Walnut and Stonewall Streets.

The name of the victim has not been released. But a neighbor, Jackie Williamson, told The Herald that she heard someone screaming out that he was being robbed and for someone to call the police.

“After that, I heard gunshots,” Williamson said.

The first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, southwest of downtown in the Hagins-Fewell neighborhood. A teen, 17, died in the first shooting and a 20-year-old woman was hit by what police say is a stray bullet.

Police do not have any indication the shootings are related at this point, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

In the Walnut Street case, the victim is at Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Bollinger said.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

View More Video