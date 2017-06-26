‘I heard gunshots’: One critically hurt in second Rock Hill shooting in 4 hours

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at a Charlotte hospital after being shot in an incident on Walnut Street Sunday night in Rock Hill, police say.
It was the second shooting incident in just a few hours in the city, police said.
The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 559 Walnut St., which is east of Saluda Street and southeast of downtown. The home sits at the intersection of Walnut and Stonewall Streets.
The name of the victim has not been released. But a neighbor, Jackie Williamson, told The Herald that she heard someone screaming out that he was being robbed and for someone to call the police.
“After that, I heard gunshots,” Williamson said.
The first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, southwest of downtown in the Hagins-Fewell neighborhood. A teen, 17, died in the first shooting and a 20-year-old woman was hit by what police say is a stray bullet.
Police do not have any indication the shootings are related at this point, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
In the Walnut Street case, the victim is at Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Bollinger said.
