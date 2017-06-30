‘So much gunfire’: Lancaster residents describe shooting that left 2 dead

A Lancaster man turned himself into police Friday morning after he was declared a “person of interest” in a shooting that left two dead at Palmetto Place Apartments Thursday night.
Residents of the apartment complex said the incident was a drive-by shooting.
Courtney Javon McCain, 36, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, according to a Lancaster Police Department press release.
The Lancaster County Coroner identified the two men who died as Rakeem Patterson, 21, and Markevis Foster, 22, both of Lancaster.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Place Apartments, police said.
The apartment complex residents, who didn’t want to give their names because the shooter is still at large, said the two men who were killed didn’t live there, but were raised in the area.
One woman said she was outside with a large group when the car pulled up.
“We have injuries from ducking and dodging bullets,” she said.
Her porch still shows traces of blood.
The woman said the car had been driving erratically before it came back and a man began shooting — firing off at least six shots.
“It was so much gunfire ringing off that you couldn’t do anything but hit the floor,” she said.
Officers said three people were shot. Patterson was pronounced dead at Springs Memorial Hospital just before 9 p.m. and Foster was pronounced dead at about 11:10 p.m. after being airlifted to Charlotte, Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese said.
The third victim had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040 with information.
Check back for more details.
Comments