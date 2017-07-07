Jennifer Raye Bradway
Crime

July 07, 2017 9:43 AM

Rock Hill woman whose child tested positive for meth faces 13 new drug charges

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill woman out on bond after her child tested positive for methamphetamine was arrested Friday morning on 13 new drug charges, police said.

Police said they made the arrest after they responded to “multiple complaints” of drug activity.

Jennifer Raye Bradway, 41, is in the York County jail, charged with six counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school, and seven charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, jail records show. All the charges are felonies.

In the most recent case against Bradway, drug agents received complaints of drug activity in a neighborhood off India Hook Road in Rock Hill and then made the arrest, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Sgt. John Rainier, supervisor of the drug unit’s eastern section, which handles Rock Hill cases, said the arrest came after an investigation spurred by police responding to concerns from neighbors.

“We take complaints from the public very seriously, and it takes the community to help us solve crimes,” Rainier said.

Bradway now faces 18 a total of felony charges, court records show.

Bradway was released from jail in March on a $10,000 bond after a late February arrest on charges of meth production and distribution, court records show.

In late March, Bradway was arrested again on charges of felony child neglect and endangerment and illegal exposure of a child to meth after a pre-teen child tested positive for drugs, court records show.

Bradway was released on $12,500 bond for those charges.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

