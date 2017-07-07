Stock image
July 07, 2017 6:15 PM

Rock Hill man tells police he shot an arrow at would-be intruder

By Hannah Smoot

A Rock Hill man said he chased off a would-be intruder with a bow and arrow Friday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Keith Drive just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The complainant said he saw a man trying to break into his house, so he “ran and got a bow and arrow from the corner of his living room and fired an arrow” at the suspect as he ran away, the report says.

Deputies said they didn’t see any fingerprints or sign of forced entry at the scene. There was an arrow stuck in the dirt near the back of the house, the report says.

Deputies said they also responded to the man’s house Monday after a report of “a prowler trying to look inside of his windows,” but no suspects were found, the report says.

