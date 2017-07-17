Tega Cay police investigating ‘multiple’ break-ins to unlocked cars

Police in Tega Cay are investigating dozens of car break-ins over the weekend where thieves targeted unlocked vehicles. The break-ins are the latest in a rash across York County.
The incidents were across the city, mainly on Sunday, and many incidents were on the city’s peninsula area, said Maj. David Nelson of the Tega Cay Police Department.
The cases are under investigation, but no arrests have been made.
Police do not yet have an inventory of what was stolen but “multiple vehicle and cars” were targeted and stolen from, Nelson said.
“In every case so far, the cars were left unlocked,” Nelson said.
To avoid being a victim, people should always remove valuables and lock their cars at all times, Nelson said.
“Don’t help the criminals out - secure your vehicle and take any contents out,” Nelson said.
Break-ins in residential neighborhoods where thieves target unlocked cars has been a common problem in York County.
The problem has become so severe that deputies created a public service announcement in late June to remind people to lock their vehicles even when the vehicle is at home.
In May, dozens of vehicles west of Lake Wylie were broken into by an alleged gang of four people who were later arrested on more than 20 charges.
