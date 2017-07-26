Fort Mill woman came home, was robbed of money, car at gunpoint, police say

A woman coming home Tuesday night in Fort Mill was robbed of money and then her car at gunpoint by a teen, police said.
The suspect has not been arrested, police said Wednesday morning.
The woman, who lives in the 400 block of Walden Park Drive in Fort Mill near the U.S. 21 bypass, told officers that she returned home around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. The woman said she saw a man she did not know standing in the driveway of the home next door, according to an incident report written by Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. The man pulled a gun on the woman and told her to go inside her home, Zachary said.
Inside the house, the suspect demanded money and while in the house for five to 10 minutes took jewelry, cash, electronics and a cellphone, police said. Then the suspect demanded the woman’s car keys, took her car, and fled.
Police found the stolen car a short distance away in the 100 block of Yorktown street in Fort Mill, Zachary said.
A witness told police the driver of the car that was reportedly stolen got out, then left in a white SUV or station wagon.
Zachary described the suspect in the armed robbery and stealing of the car as follows: “black male, 15 to 18 years of age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, thin build, with short curly hair and a light complexion. The suspect was wearing a turquoise colored t-shirt, red or pink swim trunks or board shorts imprinted with palm trees, white low-cut socks, and white Nike sandals.”
Anyone with information can contact Fort Mill Police at 803-547-2022.
