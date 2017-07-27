7 plead guilty as part of $5 million Rock Hill food stamp scam

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:24 Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond Pause 1:53 Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died 2:19 Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 1:28 Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond 0:46 Suspect charged with gun violations in Rock Hill fatal shooting appears in court 1:54 Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial 2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Seven Rock Hill women who received food stamps pleaded guilty in York County Thursday to more than $20,000 in food stamp fraud at a Rock Hill store. Three of the store owners now face up to five years in prison for a $5 million food stamp trafficking scheme. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Seven Rock Hill women who received food stamps pleaded guilty in York County Thursday to more than $20,000 in food stamp fraud at a Rock Hill store. Three of the store owners now face up to five years in prison for a $5 million food stamp trafficking scheme. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com