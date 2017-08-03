Loaded gun left in room where Lancaster child was shot, later died, warrants show

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour Pause 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 0:56 2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster 0:24 Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Lancaster police have charged Toni Lashay Gladden, 26, with misprision of a felony and her 18-year-old boyfriend Shazeem Tyrell Hayes with felony unlawful conduct towards a child after Gladden's two-year-old son was shot and killed. Jacarion Antonio Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap street. Tracy Kimball

