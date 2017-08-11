2 gang members who testified in murder case sentenced in Chester councilman’s killing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident Pause 2:16 Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom 1:30 Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Derrick Dixon, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was sentenced to probation as a youthful offender under a Chester County plea agreement. Another defendant, DeAngelo Roseboro, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy this week. Both had faced accessory to murder charges in a crime that let to the November 2014 death of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams, who was killed after a chase and shootout with five armed gang members who admitted they were attempting to rob a rival gang.

