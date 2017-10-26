Driver found shot at Rock Hill gas station, shooter sought, police say

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a shooter after a man who was shot was found sitting in the driver seat of a car Wednesday night at a gas station.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim’s name has not been released
Officers responding to the call about the shooting found the man at a BP gas station shot and several people standing near the vehicle, an incident report states. The incident happened after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road on the city’s southern edge
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments