Crime

Driver found shot at Rock Hill gas station, shooter sought, police say

By Hannah Smoot And Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 26, 2017 8:34 AM

ROCK HILL

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a shooter after a man who was shot was found sitting in the driver seat of a car Wednesday night at a gas station.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim’s name has not been released

Officers responding to the call about the shooting found the man at a BP gas station shot and several people standing near the vehicle, an incident report states. The incident happened after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road on the city’s southern edge

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

