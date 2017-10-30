Lancaster police investigating homicide of woman, 58, found dead by daughter in home

Police in Lancaster are investigating the homicide of a 58-year-old woman found dead in her home Sunday.
The woman found in her home on South York Street in the city of Lancaster was identified as Mildred Burris Arnold, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County deputy coroner. Burris was found by her daughter, Collins said.
The death is being investigated as an “apparent homicide,” said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Chief, but police are not looking for a suspect.
Grant said it is too early in the investigation to give out other details and declined further comment.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.
Check back for updates.
