Crime

Man killed in shooting in Catawba ID’d, says York Co. coroner; suspect charged

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2017 1:54 PM

CATAWBA

A man who died Friday in an apparent shooting in Catawba has been identified, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Angel Carmindo Dominguez Vega, 23, was found dead on Will Jones Circle in Catawba, southeast of Rock Hill. Reports of gunshots were called in to police after 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday morning, deputies arrested Jerry Roderick Cousar, 41, in connection with the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office website, Cousar is being held on a murder charge and on a charge of trafficking cocaine.

The case remains under investigation. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Vega is from Charlotte.

Autopsy and toxicology testing are pending, the coroner’s office said.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

