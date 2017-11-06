One person shot, killed in downtown Rock Hill parking lot

More Videos

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Pause
Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

  • Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

    A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011.

A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

One person shot, killed in downtown Rock Hill parking lot

By Amanda Harris And Andrew Dys

aharris@heraldonline.com

adys@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2017 5:20 PM

ROCK HILL

A man was shot and killed Monday outside an emergency assistance center that helps the homeless and other needy people in the 100 block of East White Street in downtown Rock Hill, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill police department. It happened in the parking lot of Renew Our Community, known as ROC, a community-based crisis assistance center.

Police said they have a person of interest in the shooting, who was seen fleeing the area, but have not released that person’s name.

The man who was killed has also not yet been identified.

The parking lot on the other side of White Street was filled with mourners who said that their family member had been killed.

“At this point, we are asking for prayer,” said Janie Miller, who said she was an aunt of the victim.

Police and York County coroner officials were on the scene. Officers used a white sheet to shield the view of the deceased from the traffic and onlookers who were passing by the lot just yards from busy Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Several other family members were distraught and crying across the street from ROC. As people arrived, family members hugged each other as they waited for answers.

“My cousin is dead!” one woman wailed.

ROC, a non-profit organization, helps York County’s homeless and needy with work programs and other forms of assistance. ROC was created in 2011, and since has had more than 85,000 client visits and serves as many as 100 people per day.

Police were on the scene until 5:30 p.m.

Bruce McKagan, ROC executive director, cleaned up the parking lot where the shooting happened Monday as the sun set, with help from ROC board of directors vice-president Mike Wallace from the York Baptist Association.

McKagan said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

“This is a family here at the ROC, and this has been a very tough moment for that family,” McKagan said.

No other details about the shooting were available late Monday.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Pause
Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

View More Video