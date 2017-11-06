One person shot, killed in downtown Rock Hill parking lot

A man was shot and killed Monday outside an emergency assistance center that helps the homeless and other needy people in the 100 block of East White Street in downtown Rock Hill, police said.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill police department. It happened in the parking lot of Renew Our Community, known as ROC, a community-based crisis assistance center.
Police said they have a person of interest in the shooting, who was seen fleeing the area, but have not released that person’s name.
The man who was killed has also not yet been identified.
The parking lot on the other side of White Street was filled with mourners who said that their family member had been killed.
“At this point, we are asking for prayer,” said Janie Miller, who said she was an aunt of the victim.
Police and York County coroner officials were on the scene. Officers used a white sheet to shield the view of the deceased from the traffic and onlookers who were passing by the lot just yards from busy Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Several other family members were distraught and crying across the street from ROC. As people arrived, family members hugged each other as they waited for answers.
“My cousin is dead!” one woman wailed.
ROC, a non-profit organization, helps York County’s homeless and needy with work programs and other forms of assistance. ROC was created in 2011, and since has had more than 85,000 client visits and serves as many as 100 people per day.
Police were on the scene until 5:30 p.m.
Bruce McKagan, ROC executive director, cleaned up the parking lot where the shooting happened Monday as the sun set, with help from ROC board of directors vice-president Mike Wallace from the York Baptist Association.
McKagan said he was deeply saddened by the incident.
“This is a family here at the ROC, and this has been a very tough moment for that family,” McKagan said.
No other details about the shooting were available late Monday.

