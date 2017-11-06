One person shot, killed in downtown Rock Hill parking lot

More Videos 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer Pause 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:36 York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:14 Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011. A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

