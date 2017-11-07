Suspect charged with murder, victim identified in ‘senseless’ Rock Hill shooting

Officials have charged a Rock Hill man with murder and identified the victim killed in a brazen afternoon shooting Monday outside a center that serves the poor and homeless.
Antonio Roddey, 32, died at the scene of the shooting outside the Renew Our Community center, on White Street near Dave Lyle Boulevard, around 3:45 p.m. Monday, coroner officials said. It happened just a block from the Rock Hill Police Department.
Jayson Andre Tucker, 26, was charged with murder late Monday. Tucker is expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Tucker fled after the shooting, but was taken into custody shortly afterward and charged with murder.
Roddey was a client at Renew Our Community, wrote Bruce McKagan, ROC executive director, in an online message on the center’s Web site. It is unclear if Tucker was a client.
The shooting was both “senseless” and “tragic,” and it left ROC staff and volunteers shaken, McKagan wrote. The center depends heavily on community donations and support.
“Speaking for a staff and volunteers whose mission in life is to love one another, as God has loved us, it was extremely hard to understand how this needless loss of a friend could have taken place,” McKagan wrote. “The easy conclusion: Anger wins over love. Hate defeats compassion.”
ROC clients will continue to need support, and the center opened as scheduled Tuesday, McKagan said.
The shooting Monday sent clients rushing across the street moments before the center was set to close for the day at 4 p.m.
Family members of Roddey gathered across White Street from the shooting scene as officers and coroner’s officials dealt with the aftermath. Police said they had several witnesses to the shooting.
Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves about 100 people a day with employment and other social services. It has been open since 2011 in a building that used to be a car dealership.
