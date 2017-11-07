Suspect charged with murder, victim identified in ‘senseless’ Rock Hill shooting

More Videos

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Pause
Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 0:59

Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

  • Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

    A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011.

A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

Suspect charged with murder, victim identified in ‘senseless’ Rock Hill shooting

By Hannah Smooth And Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 07, 2017 9:27 AM

ROCK HILL

Officials have charged a Rock Hill man with murder and identified the victim killed in a brazen afternoon shooting Monday outside a center that serves the poor and homeless.

Antonio Roddey, 32, died at the scene of the shooting outside the Renew Our Community center, on White Street near Dave Lyle Boulevard, around 3:45 p.m. Monday, coroner officials said. It happened just a block from the Rock Hill Police Department.

Jayson Andre Tucker, 26, was charged with murder late Monday. Tucker is expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Tucker fled after the shooting, but was taken into custody shortly afterward and charged with murder.

Roddey was a client at Renew Our Community, wrote Bruce McKagan, ROC executive director, in an online message on the center’s Web site. It is unclear if Tucker was a client.

The shooting was both “senseless” and “tragic,” and it left ROC staff and volunteers shaken, McKagan wrote. The center depends heavily on community donations and support.

“Speaking for a staff and volunteers whose mission in life is to love one another, as God has loved us, it was extremely hard to understand how this needless loss of a friend could have taken place,” McKagan wrote. “The easy conclusion: Anger wins over love. Hate defeats compassion.”

ROC clients will continue to need support, and the center opened as scheduled Tuesday, McKagan said.

The shooting Monday sent clients rushing across the street moments before the center was set to close for the day at 4 p.m.

Family members of Roddey gathered across White Street from the shooting scene as officers and coroner’s officials dealt with the aftermath. Police said they had several witnesses to the shooting.

Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves about 100 people a day with employment and other social services. It has been open since 2011 in a building that used to be a car dealership. It is scheduled to open on schedule Tuesday, said Bruce McKagan, executive director.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Pause
Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 0:59

Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

View More Video