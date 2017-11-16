Three arrested in October homicide of Rock Hill man at apartment complex

More Videos 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:31 Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 1:18 Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 1:28 York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 3:38 When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments In this file video, police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 after a pickup truck hit a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said. Bollinger said the driver, Justin Penland, 26, of Rock Hill, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died. In this file video, police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 after a pickup truck hit a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said. Bollinger said the driver, Justin Penland, 26, of Rock Hill, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died. Hannah Smoot The Herald

