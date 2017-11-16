Three arrested in October homicide of Rock Hill man at apartment complex

Police have arrested three people in connection with the Oct. 26 homicide of the driver of a truck, who was shot before crashing into a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The victim, Justin Penland, 26, of Rock Hill, died at a Charlotte hospital.
The three suspects, Isaiah Hemphill, Donovan Allen and Shaun Welte, were arrested Thursday morning, Bollinger said.
Hemphill has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and attempted armed robbery.
Allen and Welte have each been charged with attempted armed robbery, accessory after the fact to murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Bond hearings for the three will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Rock Hill Municipal Court.
Rawle Conway and Lashawn Hunter, who live in the Mallard Pointe apartment that the truck driver crashed into, said they were in their home the night of Oct. 26.
Conway said he heard the crash, and thought someone was driving drunk or had fallen asleep at the wheel.
“I get closer and I see bullet holes in the car,” Conway said. “It was crazy. Very unexpected.”
Hunter said she was in her bedroom, closest to where the vehicle struck the building.
“I didn’t sleep last night,” Hunter said after the incident. “I didn’t want to sleep in my bedroom.”
Conway said the driver was still alive when they found him. They tried to keep him responsive, but heard from police that he had later died.
Conway said they moved to Rock Hill from New York, hoping to “get away from all that.” They never expected a homicide near their apartment.
“It was just terrible,” Conway said. “It was a sad situation. I just wish it had never happened.”
