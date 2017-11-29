Chester County Detention employee charged with having sex with inmate, aiding escape

A Chester County Detention Center nurse is charged with having sex with an inmate and aiding an inmate’s escape from prison, according to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report.
In October and November, Katherine Leanne Heckman, identified on the report as a nurse at the Chester County Detention Center, is charged with having sex with an inmate and helping the inmate escape on multiple occasions, the report states.
The inmate is identified as Sean Kenneth Lyles, 33. Lyles is charged with burglary, the report states.
From Oct. 1 to 31 and from Nov. 1 to 27, Heckman is charged with aiding Lyles’ escape from the detention center on three separate occasions, the report states.
During that same time period, Heckman is charged with having sex with Lyles, the report states. The report states Lyles escaped from the facility several times during that same time period.
Lyles was captured and is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to the Chester County Detention Center’s website.
No further information is available on the report. Check back for updates.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
