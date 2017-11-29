Sean Kenneth Lyles and Katherine Leanne Heckman
Sean Kenneth Lyles and Katherine Leanne Heckman
Sean Kenneth Lyles and Katherine Leanne Heckman

Crime

Chester County Detention employee charged with having sex with inmate, aiding escape

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

November 29, 2017 12:20 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHESTER

A Chester County Detention Center nurse is charged with having sex with an inmate and aiding an inmate’s escape from prison, according to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report.

In October and November, Katherine Leanne Heckman, identified on the report as a nurse at the Chester County Detention Center, is charged with having sex with an inmate and helping the inmate escape on multiple occasions, the report states.

The inmate is identified as Sean Kenneth Lyles, 33. Lyles is charged with burglary, the report states.

From Oct. 1 to 31 and from Nov. 1 to 27, Heckman is charged with aiding Lyles’ escape from the detention center on three separate occasions, the report states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During that same time period, Heckman is charged with having sex with Lyles, the report states. The report states Lyles escaped from the facility several times during that same time period.

Lyles was captured and is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to the Chester County Detention Center’s website.

No further information is available on the report. Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

    Bond was denied for a 19-year-old facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the October shooting death of a 26-year-old Rock Hill man. Johnte Kaheem Williams, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a car stop on Patriot Parkway. Williams is the fourth person arrested in the Oct. 26 homicide of Justin Penland.

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

View More Video