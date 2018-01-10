Bradford Charles Brasel
York Co. man, 77, charged with 10 counts computer child porn, SC attorney general says

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 10, 2018 08:09 AM

YORK

Police have charged a 77-year-old York County man with 10 counts of sexual exploitation against minors after computer images were found by law enforcement.

Bradford Charles Brasel faces the 10 charges from the images found, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

It is unclear where the images came from or if any of the images involved local children, officials said.

The attorney general heads up South Carolina’s part of a national Internet Crimes Against Children task force that investigates and prosecutes alleged computer porn crimes.

Brasel was arrested by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Brasel remains in the York County jail under a $200,000 bond, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

