York Co. man, 77, charged with 10 counts computer child porn, SC attorney general says

Police have charged a 77-year-old York County man with 10 counts of sexual exploitation against minors after computer images were found by law enforcement.
Bradford Charles Brasel faces the 10 charges from the images found, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
It is unclear where the images came from or if any of the images involved local children, officials said.
The attorney general heads up South Carolina’s part of a national Internet Crimes Against Children task force that investigates and prosecutes alleged computer porn crimes.
Never miss a local story.
Brasel was arrested by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Brasel remains in the York County jail under a $200,000 bond, records show.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments