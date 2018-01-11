Union County clerk charged with embezzling $10K in child support, police say

Prosecutors from the office headquartered in York County will handle the case of a deputy clerk of court in Union County accused of stealing more than $10,000 in child support over five years.
The case is the latest public corruption scandal in the county that borders on and shares a judicial circuit with York County. The county has seen its former clerk of court, sheriff, a supervisor and tax assessor sent to prison for in-office crimes.
Julia C. Phipps, 41, was charged by State Law Enforcement Division agents Wednesday with embezzlement of public funds, arrest warrants show. Phipps confessed after she was confronted in July for the theft that took place from 2012 to 2017, according to documents released Thursday by SLED.
Phipps also is charged with two counts of misconduct in office, SLED arrest warrants show.
Phipps supervised the child support office at the clerk’s office in Union County. Clerks of court collect child support payments then disburse them to family members ordered by courts to receive the money.
Union County is part of the 16th Judicial Circuit. The office of Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor for York and Union counties, will prosecute the case, SLED agents said.
Brackett has said in court previously when prosecuting other Union County public officials accused of stealing money that that type of public corruption will not be tolerated. Brackett’s office prosecuted former Union County Clerk of Court Brad Morris, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2011 for stealing more than $200,000.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
