‘Going to end it all:’ Armed Chester Co. deputy accused of waving gun at wife, kids

A Chester County sheriff’s deputy was fired Friday after he was accused of throwing his wife on a dog kennel, then “racking” his gun and threatening to “end it all” in front of his two children, according to police and documents.
Sgt. James Simpson Darby, 47, a deputy for more than 20 years, was arrested and terminated Friday, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
Darby is charged with felony domestic violence and two felony counts of unlawful child neglect, arrest warrants show. As of Friday afternoon, Darby remained in the Chester County jail.
Darby repeatedly yelled, “I’m going to end it all” while racking his service weapon, according to the arrest warrants, during Thursday’s incident at the home on Old York Road that started about 7:20 p.m and went on until almost midnight. Darby also is accused of throwing a glass bowl across the kitchen that shattered in the presence of his minor children, warrants state.
Darby then got into a physical altercation with his wife where he “Grabbed her by the hair and threw her onto a dog kennel, causing her to scrape her right palm,” the warrants state.
Chester deputies responded to the scene where officers found Darby to be “the primary aggressor” in the incident and arrested him, a police incident report shows. Officers took pictures of Darby’s wife’s injuries.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
