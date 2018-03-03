Here’s what we know about the couple linked to Lancaster teen’s killing

The man charged Friday in the killing of a Lancaster teen who was later found dismembered and burned had been arrested the day before after hitting his pregnant wife in the hospital, according to a Lancaster police report.
Christopher Allen Holford, 30, was arrested Thursday after a nurse at Springs Memorial Hospital told police she saw him hit his pregnant wife and try to push her out of the hospital bed.
His wife, Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, 19, told the nurse she was scared of Holford and she “knows he is a killer,” the report says.
Duncan and Holford had been married for about a month, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Duncan told the nurse Holford often “committed acts of violence toward her,” and told her “he is a killer” several times, the police report says.
Duncan said Holford was holding on to her license, social security card, birth certificate and cell phone, and she asked about a restraining order, the report says.
Holford had several cell phones and four knives in his bag at the hospital, which he told police he and Duncan used to eat with.
He was arrested for domestic violence Thursday. He was later charged with murder in the killing of 18-year-old Austin Steele, who would have turned 19 Friday.
Duncan was charged with helping Holford cover up the crime.
It is unclear why Holford, a felon from Missouri, was living in Lancaster, said Doug Barfield, a sheriff’s office spokesman. Holford lived in Florida, where he also registered as a sex offender, before moving to Lancaster in 2017, records show.
Holford also faces charges of illegal possession of prescription drugs. Holford was first charged Thursday with failing to register as a sex offender, police said.
Holford spent time in prison in Missouri, according to court records and Lancaster deputies. Holford was convicted of molesting a female minor in Missouri in 2011, according to court and online records. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 in Missouri for drugs, court records show.
Holford also has weapons and receiving stolen property convictions in Missouri, records show.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
