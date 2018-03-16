McCall waives extradition, is headed back to South Carolina this afternoon

More Videos

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 443

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Pause
Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 118

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 64

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 33

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 159

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 143

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 80

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ 79

Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ

Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother 84

Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 97

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Christian McCall waived extradition from North Carolina Friday in Charlotte. He is expected to be charged in the January murder of York County sheriff's deputy Mike Doty, and attempted murder in the shooting of three other officers. He is to be transported to York Friday afternoon where he will be formally charged. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Christian McCall waived extradition from North Carolina Friday in Charlotte. He is expected to be charged in the January murder of York County sheriff's deputy Mike Doty, and attempted murder in the shooting of three other officers. He is to be transported to York Friday afternoon where he will be formally charged. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

McCall waives extradition, is headed back to South Carolina this afternoon

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 16, 2018 01:58 PM

CHARLOTTE

Christian Thomas McCall waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom. He is expected to be returned to York County later today where he will be formally charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder, linked to a shootout with law enforcement officers earlier this year.

McCall said nothing in court.

His lawyer, Kevin Tulley of Charlotte, said McCall is indigent and in foreclosure at home.

Police and prosecutors in York County say they have a murder warrant against McCall, 47, in the death of York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty. Police also have attempted murder warrants for three other officers wounded in the Jan. 16 incident outside of York.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McCall also will be charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence, testimony showed.

McCall can’t be formally charged until he is back in South Carolina.

After the hearing York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said McCall will be officially charged in York County this afternoon then face a judge in a bond hearing. Bond will be denied because of the murder charge, Brackett said.

McCall will then be sent to another county jail for housing, Brackett said.

More Videos

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 443

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Pause
Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 118

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 64

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 33

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 159

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 143

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 80

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ 79

Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ

Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother 84

Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 97

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Christian McCall is accused of killing one officer and wounding 3 more in York County in January. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and prosecutor Kevin Brackett speak Friday after an extradition hearing in North Carolina. Andrew Dysadys@heraldonline.com

Tolson said the officers who were wounded are doing better but this is just the beginning of the healing process.

“We thank the community for all their support during this difficult time,” Tolson said.

Police responded to McCall’s home after a domestic violence 911 call, but he fled and later shot officers with a high powered rifle, police said.

McCall was wounded in the shootout and had been hospitalized since. He was released from a Charlotte hospital Thursday and jailed in Charlotte without bond.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

McCall also is charged in the shootings of sheriff’s office Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings in the incident.

York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson said McCall now will face the charges associated with shooting four law enforcement officers.

“This is the first step in a lengthy judicial process that I am glad to proceed with so some closure can eventually be experienced by those affected by this heinous act upon many exceptional officers,” Robinson said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 443

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Pause
Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 118

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 64

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 33

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 159

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 143

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 80

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ 79

Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ

Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother 84

Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 97

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

View More Video