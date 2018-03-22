Give up the cash or get shot, robber tells motel clerk in Rock Hill

A female desk clerk at a Rock Hill motel was robbed at gunpoint by a masked gunman just before midnight Tuesday, police said.
The clerk at Baymont Inn & Suites on Anderson Road told officers the suspect walked in through the front door wearing a black mask, a black hoodie and black pants and was armed with a black handgun, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.
The suspect told the clerk that “he would shoot her if she did not give him the money,” the incident report states.
The clerk gave the suspect an unspecified amount of money from a cash drawer, police said.
The suspect then fled on foot toward nearby apartments, the clerk told officers.
A K-9 team and other officers searched for the suspect, but did not catch the thief. No arrests have been made.
