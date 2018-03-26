York Co. man in standoff with SC police after he stole a kid's piggy bank, cops say

A fugitive wanted by York County deputies since early March for stealing guns and a child's piggy bank with $100 in it was arrested in Lexington County Sunday after a four-hour standoff with police at a motel.
James Dempsey Slaton, 29, of Rock Hill, is now back in the York County jail where he is being held without bond on a charge of grand larceny, police and jail records show.
Slaton is accused of stealing two handguns, a gun safe, cash, and more than $1,000 in cash early this month from his cousin's home on Saluda Road in Rock Hill, a York County Sheriff's Office report shows. Among the items stolen was the child's piggy bank, the report shows.
Deputies had warrants pending against Slaton for three weeks but did not find him until late Saturday when police received information Slaton was staying at Red Roof Inn in Lexington outside Columbia.
Slaton was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a Red Roof Inn after a four-hour standoff where he refused to come out of the motel, The State reported.
