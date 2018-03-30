Rock Hill felon was in prison for car sale fraud. Released, he did it again, cops say

A York County man released from prison for a car sale fraud scheme has been arrested again.

Bernard Gaston was sentenced to prison in 2014 for a York County car sale fraud scheme affecting dozens of victims, court records show. He was released from prison after serving a year.

Now, Gaston is accused of selling the same car twice in two days to two different people, according to Rock Hill Police Department arrest warrants.

Gaston, 52, was charged late Thursday by Rock Hill Police Department detectives on warrants of vehicle breach of trust, disposal of property under a lien, and misuse of a vehicle title, arrest warrants state.

Gaston is charged with selling a 2007 Volvo to a person in 2017, then selling the same car to another person, warrants say.

Police say Gaston told the first buyer to take out a title loan on the Volvo to pay him for the sale, then sold the Volvo to a third party even though there was a lien on it from the title loan sale, warrants state.

Gaston then failed to tell the second person who received the car that the vehicle had a lien on it, and also failed to deliver a title to the victim, warrants state.

In addition to the 2014 convictions for the car scheme, Gaston has convictions from 2013 for obtaining property under false pretenses and felony breach of trust in 2017, according to court records and State Law Enforcement Division records.

Gaston also has convictions from 2006 for sale of property that was under lien, and 2008 for breach of trust with fraudulent intent, SLED records show.

Gaston is on probation from previous convictions, said Pete O'Boyle, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

After his arrest Thursday, Gaston was released from the Rock Hill jail after posting $75,000 bond, jail officials said.

Andrew Dys