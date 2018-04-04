Clerk, guest at Rock Hill hotel robbed by masked gunman, police say

A clerk and a guest at a Rock Hill hotel were robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect, police said.
Neither victim was injured in the incident around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott on River Run Court, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
The male clerk told officers that a masked suspect wearing a blue hoodie entered the hotel, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register, the report states. The cash was handed over and the suspect demanded a second register be opened, officers said.
When the clerk could not open the second register, the suspect began yelling at the clerk, which drew a person who was in the process of checking into the hotel, police said.
The suspect pointing the gun at the customer and demanded the customer's iPhone, officers said.
A K-9 team and more officers searched for the suspect, but did not find the suspect, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the police department.
Police found the stolen phone on another street after pinging the phone through the wireless provider, the incident report stated.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
