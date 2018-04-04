Man, barricaded in Rock Hill home, escorted out in handcuffs by police after standoff

A man barricaded himself in a house just east of downtown Rock Hill Wednesday as police tried for hours to communicate with him, police said.
Police escorted a man out in handcuffs shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The man came out of the home on his own, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger. The man was shaking, so police had concerns that he may have ingested something.
He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by ambulance, he said.
Negotiators from the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the call shortly after noon Wednesday, said Bollinger. A Rock Hill police SWAT vehicle also responded.
Traffic was being rerouted around the incident, police said.
Bollinger said a Rock Hill officer made a traffic stop on a man with outstanding warrants, and the man ran from the officer.
The suspect was armed with a handgun, Bollinger said.
The suspect ran into a Black Street home where his girlfriend lives, and barricaded himself in the house, Bollinger said.
The other people in the house were able to leave, he said.
The barricaded man refused to speak to negotiators since the incident began shortly after noon Wednesday, Bollinger said.
The suspect has not answered cell or land line calls, or responded to requests to speak with police in person, he said.
The suspect has not been named.
"We hope he gives himself up, but we are here for the long haul," Bollinger said.
The SWAT team and other units closed off four blocks of Black Street, between Orange and Spruce streets, he said.
Some nearby residents were evacuated; others were sheltering in place, Bollinger said.
There is no threat to neighbors at this time, he said.
