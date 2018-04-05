Rock Hill man who barricaded himself accused of torturing dogs with firecrackers

A Rock Hill felon, wanted by police on warrants that he tortured dogs with firecrackers and other felonies, remains hospitalized after he barricaded himself in a home for three hours Wednesday, police said.

Tevin Anderson, 26, will not go free on bond no matter what he is charged with after he gets out of the hospital, prosecutors said.

When Anderson was charged with torture of dogs in 2017, police said he made videos of himself throwing firecrackers at pit bulls.

Anderson is expected to be charged with felonies related to drugs, weapons and money seized after the Wednesday barricade incident on Black Street, said Capt, Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police have warrants against Anderson, but have not served the warrants because Anderson is hospitalized.

Police said after Anderson was taken into custody Wednesday that he may have ingested something before he was taken into custody, so he was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for medical treatment.

Anderson cannot be released from custody after Wednesday's barricade incident because he faces at least eight charges of failure to appear in court from previous arrests, said Aaron Hayes, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Hayes is prosecuting Anderson on pending cases from 2016 and 2017.

Police and prosecutors have been looking for Anderson since October, when a judge signed bench warrants for his arrest on charges of failing to show up for court, records show.

Only a circuit court judge, not a magistrate who handles initial court appearances, can lift a bench warrant, Hayes said.





"The issue of bond is moot until a circuit judge hears about those bench warrants," Hayes said.

Anderson will be sent to the York County jail, where he will be held without bond after he is charged in Wednesday's barricade incident, said Hayes.

Anderson fled Wednesday while armed from a traffic stop, then holed up in his girlfriend's home for three hours before surrendering after Rock Hill Police Department's SWAT team entered the home, police said. Officers found drugs, a gun, and cash, police said.





Rock Hill police also have outstanding warrants against Anderson for driving offenses, court records show.

