Lancaster man killed, 19-year-old charged with murder in York Co. shooting

Police have one person in custody on a murder charge and are seeking a second man in York County after a fatal shooting Tuesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Mardarius Bailey, 23, of Lancaster, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner.

Tyler Wayne Montgomery, 19, York County was captured Wednesday, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement. Montgomery is charged with murder, said sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris.

York County Sheriff's Office deputies spent Tuesday night searching for two suspects after Bailey was found shot around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Adnah Church Road and S.C. 5, between Rock Hill and York, said Tolson.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The relationship between Bailey and Montgomery has not been released by police.

Neighbors watching the scene unfold Tuesday were warned to stay inside and to not approach any potential suspects.





Neighborhoods in the Wellington and Windsong areas off Adnah Church Road were alerted by police in email and social media alerts, reverse 911 phone calls and through deputies searching for the suspects after the incident.

They were told there was a "police investigation" and that they should stay inside as law enforcement searched the area.

"The message said we should lock our doors," said Chet Miller, who lives in the Wellington neighborhood.

SHARE COPY LINK York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson describes the suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon between Rock Hill and York that left one man, 23, dead. The victim was found in a car at the corner of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road around 4:45 Tuesday. Andrew Dys

Several police car were at the entrance to the neighborhood and other neighborhoods and roads along Adnah Church Road as officers searched the area.

A State Law Enforcement Division helicopter circled the area for hours until after dark, Miller said.

"The police kept at it for hours," Miller said.

The victim was shot miles north of where he was found, and was taken by another person in a car south on Adnah Church Road, said Tolson.





Police have not released specifics of the location where he was shot.





The driver carrying the wounded man flagged down a S.C. Highway patrol trooper. The trooper rendered first aid.





The victim died at the scene.

Tolson has not said what the driver of the car carrying the victim may have told police.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald