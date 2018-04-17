Armed suspects robbed 2 York County stores in unrelated crimes, police say

York County deputies are seeking a pair of masked suspects who robbed convenience stores Monday and Friday, police said.
The robberies are not believed to be related, and are not believed to involve the same suspect, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.
No one was injured in either robbery, near Lake Wylie and near Fort Mill. Both involved masked suspects who were armed with handguns, Faris said.
In the most recent incident, a 7-11 store on Charlotte Highway in northern York County near Lake Wylie was robbed around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Faris and a report from the sheriff's office.
A Handy Pantry store on U.S. 21 near Fort Mill was robbed around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Faris said.
In the Monday robbery, the suspect had a gun in his hand and called out, "Come out wherever you are," a report states.
The suspect then told the clerk to "give him all the money," the report states. The suspect took the money the clerk had in the register, including the pennies, police said. The suspect left in a white Chevy Suburban SUV, police said.
The amount of money taken was not released.
The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweat pants, red and white sneakers, black gloves with a rag over his face, police said.
In the Friday robbery, the Handry Pantry near Carowinds Boulevard was robbed by a masked gunman, according to Faris and incident reports.
The clerk told officers a man came in, pointed a gun at her, stole money and fled, Faris said.
The sheriff's office released video of the incident and suspect on Facebook Monday.
In the video, the suspect, who is wearing a red mask, can be seen walking into the store, using the men's restroom and leaving the restroom, Faris said.
The suspect was wearing black clothing and white shoes.
A K-9 unit and patrol officers searched for the suspect, but an arrest has not been made, according to Faris..
The suspect also took the clerk''s iPhone, police said.
