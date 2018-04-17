Woman with child in car charged with DUI, kicking officers' car, Rock Hill police say

A York woman was arrested Tuesday in Rock Hill and accused of driving drunk with a child in her vehicle, then damaging a patrol car when she kicked at officers, police said.
Brittany Jenice Foye, 30, was charged with child endangerment, DUI, resisting arrest and damage to property after the incident around 12:40 a.m. on Celanese Road, said Capt, Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
During the arrest, Foye kicked her feet off one patrol car and pushed officers into a second car, causing damage to the second car, an incident report states.
The officers were not injured, Bollinger said.
The child, 13, was released to a family member, Bollinger said.
Police initiated a stop on Mount Gallant Road. Foye did not pull over until she had driven to Celanese Road, officers said.
Officers said Foye "became confrontational" during the stop, the report states. At one point during the sobriety check, Foye started to dance, police said. She resisted being handcuffed, and had to be placed on the ground to be subdued, police said.
