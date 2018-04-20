A child playing outside in Rock Hill made a discovery. It was not a toy

A child playing outside his home Wednesday in Rock Hill found live ammunition, police said.
The child was not hurt, said Lt. Michael Chavis, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
The child was playing when he found 18 .40-caliber bullets and two magazines that hold ammunition near his home in an apartment complex on Hearn Street, Chavis said.
The child's mother called police, who seized the ammunition, according to an incident report.
Officers conducted a search but did not find any guns or other materials, Chavis said. The bullets did not match any reports of stolen ammunition, Chavis said.
Chavis said the family acted properly to immediately notify law enforcement after finding the ammunition.
The bullets were placed into evidence then destroyed, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
