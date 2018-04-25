Rock Hill 2-year-old found dead in home; parents charged with neglect

The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead Tuesday in Rock Hill have been charged with child neglect, police said.
Bruce Leroy Williams, 33, and Lakesheia Jackson, 25, of Rock Hill, were arrested during the death investigation, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.
The name of the child has not been released by the York County Coroner's Office.
Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, told The Herald an autopsy will be done Wednesday.
According to arrest warrants, police said both parents intentionally withheld medical attention from the child who was in distress. Police said the actions by both parents placed the child at an "unreasonable risk of harm affecting the victim's life and physical health," the warrants say.
Police responded to a home on Williams Street in Rock Hill around 10 a.m Tuesday after the child was found not breathing, Chavis said.
Emergency medical workers and Rock Hill Fire Department firefighters responded to the home, and police were called, Chavis said.
The case remains under investigation, Chavis said.
