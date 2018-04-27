Armed suspect robs Rock Hill convenience store employee, police say

An armed suspect robbed an employee at a Rock Hill convenience store Friday morning, police said.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Circle K store at 1839 Celanese Road, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. The store is located at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads.
The victim was not injured, Bollinger said.
The amount of money stolen has not been released.
Police have not yet released the type of weapon used in the crime or whether store surveillance video is available to investigators in the robbery.
