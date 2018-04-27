'Fed up public' leads to Lancaster Co. trio arrests; guns, drugs seized, cops say

Three people were arrested in a Lancaster County drug and weapons raid, police said.

Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster Sheriff's Office, said Friday a "fed up public" was crucial to the investigation that led to the arrests.

Derrick Antonio McIlwain, 32, of the Fairway Drive home where the raid took place, is charged with trafficking cocaine, Oxycodone and crack cocaine; possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and Ecstasy with intent to distribute; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police and jail records show.

Kylie Reese Miller, 17, also of the Fairway Drive home, is charged with trafficking cocaine and Oxycodone, possession of marijuana and meth with intent to distribute, possession of Ecstasy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Tyshekia Dominique Blair, 25, a passenger in a car at the scene that police said also contained drugs and a gun, also was arrested, deputies said. Blair is charged with trafficking cocaine and Oxycodone, possession of marijuana and meth with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.





Police found 17 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of crack, 88 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of meth, 96 Oxycodone pills and 38 Ecstasy pills, in a search of a car and home on Fairway Drive late Tuesday, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile in a statement.

The case started with information from residents to drug agents, Faile said.





Drug agents in Lancaster County make "case after case and seizure after seizure based on information they receive from citizens," Faile said.

All three suspects remain in the Lancaster County jail without bond, police and jail records show.





Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald