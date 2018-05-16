York Co. residents complained about drugs on one street. Police raid puts 11 in jail

Resident complaints about drug activity on a street west of Rock Hill ended Wednesday with the arrest of 11 people on 37 drug charges after a raid on three homes, police said.

The raid by the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, and sheriff’s deputies from the SWAT team and K-9 unit came just hours after a memorial for fallen officers that included a former drug unit member. Sgt. Mike Doty, a drug agent and SWAT member, was shot and killed in January during an incident near York.

The officers served three search warrants on Leach Road and seized heroin, crack cocaine, opioids including Oxycodone, marijuana and other drugs, said Marvin Brown, commander of the unit. Drug agents had made controlled buys at the residences leading up the raid, Brown said.

One gun was also seized, police said.

The area is between Rock Hill and York, just west of Northwestern High School and Rawlinson Road Middle School. Leach Road runs south from S.C. 5.

“We have received complaints for weeks and months about illegal drug activity out here,” Brown said. “This has been a problem area and distribution point for heroin and crack for a long period of time. We got here and people started to scatter but we arrested 11 of them.”

There were so many arrests police took a detention truck to the scene to carry all those arrested to the York County jail for processing, officers said.

Additional warrants for other suspects who were not located are pending, Brown said.

According to a release from the drug unit and York County jail records as of late Wednesday, the people arrested in Wednesday’s raid were:

Ephraim Green, of Walterboro, 11 charges for crack cocaine and other drugs.

Herman Leach: seven charges.

Ricky Dean Tate, five charges.

Tyrecus Tolbert, five charges.

Gary Leach, two charges.

Tinnecka White, two charges.

Brian Brannon, one charge.

Brandi Eades, one charge.

Donna Perry, one charge.

Loretta Durham, one charge.

Robbie Towery, one charge.

