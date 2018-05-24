'Armed, dangerous' suspect in Chester, Rock Hill robberies wanted, police say

Police have charged a man in a Wednesday armed robbery in Chester and a second armed robbery of a woman in Rock Hill who was hit with the getaway truck, according to police and arrest warrants.

The suspect, identified by police and arrest warrants as William Joseph Bogue, 47, has not been caught, said Maj. Dwayne Robinson with the Chester County Sheriff's Office and Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Bogue escaped Wednesday after the Rock Hill robbery despite a police pursuit in Rock Hill and York County after the second robbery, police said.

Arrest warrants charge Bogue with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for Wednesday afternoon's Chester robbery of a store clerk at gunpoint and the armed robbery of a woman outside the Rock Hill Galleria mall, police said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Rock Hill robbery occurred soon after the Chester store armed robbery, police said.

"There was an armed robbery in Chester County, then an armed robbery and police chase in York County, so we are considering this person armed and dangerous," Robinson said.

The black Ford F-150 truck police believe was used in the Chester and Rock Hill armed robberies was later recovered by police, Robinson said.

The truck was towed to the Chester County police impound lot where it is being processed by detectives and forensic teams, he said.

The first incident happened after 2 p.m. in Chester County, police said. A clerk at Bob's convenience store on S.C. 9 near I-77, Exit 65, was robbed at gunpoint, Robinson said. Police in Chester alerted other agencies the suspect was believed to have fled north on I-77, Robinson said.

About an hour later at 3 p.m., a man pointed a handgun at a woman in the Rock Hill Galleria parking lot, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. The mall is off near I-77, Exit 7.

The man grabbed the woman's purse as she was walking to her vehicle, Bollinger said.

One of the doors on his truck hit the woman as he fled, and she was knocked down, Bollinger said.

"She was not run over, but her elbow was injured when she hit the ground," Bollinger said.

Police spotted the truck on Anderson Road and started a pursuit, Bollinger said. Heading north to Celanese Road, the suspect was able to escape in what Bollinger described as "very heavy traffic."

Officers later found the woman's stolen purse in a garbage bin in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Rock Hill, police said.

Check back for updates on this story.