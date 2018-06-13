11 charged in 2-state bust as FBI, DEA search 17 sites, including Rock Hill drug lab

Eleven people were arrested Wednesday in what was described as a major drug operation in Charlotte and Rock Hill.

Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were searching at least two houses Wednesday in Rock Hill where a drug lab was found.

Supervisory special agent Don Wood with the FBI said the searches are part of an investigation that has been going on for several months.

Wood said the investigation is part of a two-state drug case involving about 17 locations in the Rock Hill and the Charlotte area.

All of the people arrested have been charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana.

They also have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The maximum penalty for the charges would be life imprisonment and a fine of $20 million each.

The 11 arrested include five people from Rock Hill: Darry "D" "D-Hemp" Hemphill, 30; Gabriel "Big Shot" "Big Shot Rock" "Rock" L’Ambiance Ingram, 29; Archie "Nuk" "Nuk Crook" Arsenio Caldwell, 29; Darrelll "Unc" "Croc" Larod Crockett, 46; and Patricia Ann Hemphill, 47.

Also arrested were Mikie "Big Mike" Marcell Caldwell, 36; Drece "Cup" Larod McMullen, 45; Odarrius "Breezy" Breonte Adams, 34; Seqvoya "Sequoya" Anginette Neely, 39, all of Charlotte; Cravelyn "Sack" "Sack Gabanna" Squilla Davis, 25, of Blythewood; and Rondal Rollin, 59, of Los Angeles, Calif.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement that most of the defendants were arrested in the Rock Hill and Charlotte area. The exceptions are Davis, who was arrested in Columbia; Adams, who was arrested in Georgia; and Rollin, who was arrested in California.

“Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers from several agencies across multiple states worked in lockstep today to not only secure arrests in this long-term investigation, but to also continue their daily collective mission to secure our communities," U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon said in a statement.

Law enforcement agencies are still looking for three suspects, all from Rock Hill. They are identified as Dontavis "Rock" Devar Jordan, 30; Carl "Pike" Michael Mann II, 35; and Herbert "50" "Big 50" Reginald Demario Dewese, 28.

FBI and DEA investigators and officers with the Rock Hill Police Department closed off a road near a house at 381 Stephanie Lane Wednesday morning.

Police also went into a home on South Confederate Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to WSOC-TV.

Fliers were posted at the Stephanie Lane house, warning people that the house is not fit for human habitation and explaining a "clandestine laboratory" making illegal drugs was found there, according to Herald news partner WSOC-TV.

The notice says hazardous materials were taken from the home.

Some agents at the scene were in protective clothing, and a hazardous material removal company was called in.

Rock Hill city crews placed two notices on the house on Stephanie Lane that federal agents raided today. One says the house is unfit for habitation. The other says a “lab” used to make drugs or chemicals was seized here and warns against entering the home. pic.twitter.com/1dnw9USHMT — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) June 13, 2018

Check back for updates.